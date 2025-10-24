Bachmann: Kushner, Witkoff's Gulf Ties Undermined Israel's Victory

Former Minnesota congresswoman Michele Bachmann believes that Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, who have longtime business ties to the Middle East, played key roles in hindering Israel's victory over Hamas.

Speaking at the Family Research Council's "Pray Vote Stand Summit" in Chino Hills, California, on a panel titled "Israel: In Search of Shalom," Bachmann said she was "perplexed" that President Donald Trump brought in private businessmen rather than Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to guide peace negotiations.

She questioned why official diplomacy was effectively delegated to Trump's son-in-law and real estate developer Witkoff, who both maintain long-standing financial relationships in the Gulf.

"We have a Secretary of State named Marco Rubio," she said. "Why wasn't he the one involved in these negotiations?"

"Instead, the president brought in Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff — both with long-standing business ties to Saudi Arabia and to Qatar."

Looking back at the previous administration, Bachmann said, "We, the United States, we were the bad guys for the last two years under the Biden administration. America handcuffed Israel and told them, 'You're not allowed to win. You can't win.' And we denied them ammunition. We denied them weapons. We made Israel's life miserable. That was under Joe Biden."

She continued, "Then when President Trump came in, it took a long time to ramp up to get them the weapons and the ammunition.

"But then, weirdly, out of nowhere, Jared Kushner reenters the scene. What had he been doing? He struck a $2.5 billion deal with the Saudis and the Qataris when President Trump left office the first time."

Bachmann, who now serves as dean of the Robertson School of Government at Regent University, said those connections represented "an unprecedented conflict of interest" during a decisive phase of Israel's campaign.

Directing her wrath at Kushner, she said, he is "somebody who has financial arrangements on the line and is a junior business partner of Saudi Arabia," a country "that's clearly been involved in terrorism against the United States."

She also singled out his dealings with Qatar, "which is actively involved in terrorism."

Addressing some of the backlash toward Israel by Americans, she said, "You wonder why American students, Christians, conservatives have turned against Israel? I'll tell you why: It's because for the last two years, it's documented. Qatar has spent over $200 billion in America targeting your kids and targeting you."

She said Qatar has spent billions of dollars on "American newsrooms, on influencers, and in academic institutions ... so why is American policy going to allow that?"

According to Bachmann, Israel was "within two weeks of winning this war," controlling 80% of Gaza before Kushner and Witkoff intervened.

"They were right there coming in for victory," she said. "And then our envoys, Kushner and Witkoff, came in and said, 'Wait, stop. You can't win. We're not going to let you win.'"

She said the move deprived Israel of a clear victory, which she argued was essential to achieving stability in the Middle East.

"Just as we had miraculous victories — Hezbollah defeated, Iran defeated, Yemen defeated — Israel was about to finish Hamas, the weakest of its enemies," Bachmann said.

"And suddenly, America handcuffed Israel again. First under Biden, now under Trump's own advisers."

Bachmann described Qatar as "the chief funder of terrorism in the world," claiming its wealth and global investments have enabled it to project enormous ideological influence.

"You need to know this about Qatar," she said. "It's only 330,000 people — the size of Pittsburgh — with 2 million foreign workers they treat like slaves. But they control 14% of the world's natural gas. They're the richest people on Earth, and they're using that money to advance political Islam."

She alleged that Qatar has spent more than $200 billion in the United States to shape public opinion and undermine support for Israel, funding news outlets, influencers, and universities.

"All those riots at Columbia University," she said, "were paid for courtesy of Qatar."

Bachmann also criticized the administration's recent executive order extending a defense guarantee to Qatar and plans to host Qatari F-15s at a U.S. Air Force base in Boise, Idaho.

"Why are we rewarding the chief funder of terrorism — the nation that's hosted Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood?" she asked. "In what universe does this make sense?"

She warned that elements of Trump's proposed 20-point peace plan could strip Israel of sovereignty over Gaza and parts of the West Bank, land she said Israel has owned under international law since 1967.

"Under the Trump plan, Gaza would be severed off," Bachmann said. "That violates Joel, chapter 3 — God warns against dividing the land of Israel."

Bachmann concluded that America's Middle East policy, shaped by powerful private intermediaries, risks betraying both its faith and its allies.

"This isn't about politics," she said. "It's about spiritual truth. God blessed Israel with victory — and we told them to stop. We need to ask ourselves: who are we really serving?"