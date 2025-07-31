GOP's Whatley Jumps in N.C. Senate Race

Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley on Thursday publicly announced his bid for a U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina.

"I'm excited to announce my campaign for the U.S. Senate to represent the great state of North Carolina!" Whatley wrote in a post on X ahead of remarks at an event in his hometown of Gastonia.

"I am humbled and excited to begin this campaign, and I would be honored to earn your vote, your support, and your prayers. Let's get to work."

Whatley is entering a 2026 race that's expected to be one of the most competitive and expensive Senate battles.

President Donald Trump endorsed Whatley last week and urged him to run.