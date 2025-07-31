WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: michael whatley | rnc | senate | north carolina

GOP's Whatley Jumps in N.C. Senate Race

By    |   Thursday, 31 July 2025 04:16 PM EDT

Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley on Thursday publicly announced his bid for a U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina.

"I'm excited to announce my campaign for the U.S. Senate to represent the great state of North Carolina!" Whatley wrote in a post on X ahead of remarks at an event in his hometown of Gastonia.

"I am humbled and excited to begin this campaign, and I would be honored to earn your vote, your support, and your prayers. Let's get to work."

Whatley is entering a 2026 race that's expected to be one of the most competitive and expensive Senate battles.

President Donald Trump endorsed Whatley last week and urged him to run.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley on Thursday publicly announced his bid for a U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina.
michael whatley, rnc, senate, north carolina
114
2025-16-31
Thursday, 31 July 2025 04:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved