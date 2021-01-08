Rep. Waltz: Progressives Will Make US Look Like NY, California

Progressives will be "running the show" now that both the House and Senate are under the control of Democrats, and that will mean New York and California will be "trying to make America look like them," Rep. Michael Waltz said Friday.

"I'm from Florida," the GOP lawmaker said on Fox Business' "Mornings With Maria." "We have 1,000 people a day moving in to escape New York and to escape California because of bad governance and progressive policy. The thing that I expect to see right out of the gate is for Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi to change the way we vote to solidify power."

Democrats will also push for statehood for Washington, D.C., which will give them two more senators, and then "start with the progressive policy wish list of sanctuary cities, government-run healthcare," said Waltz.

Other moves will be to defund the Border Patrol, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the "entire federal prison system," said Waltz. "We will block and tackle and fight the progressive policies at every step."

Waltz also commented on Pelosi's move to end the long-standing House rule, known as “motion to recommit,” that had permitted the minority party to change legislation on the floor before lawmakers vote.

"Normally, you have those changes and that kind of process in our committees but time and again Speaker Pelosi bypassed that committee work and brought things directly to the floor for a vote so that in and of itself eliminated our opportunity to compromise and modify the legislation. The motion to recommit was our last chance to make any type of major change."

Pelosi has also eliminated a spending rule that required finding cuts in order to increase spending on climate and pandemics, said Waltz. He believes that means another COVID-19 spending package is coming, as well as paving the way for the Green New Deal.

Pelosi's majority is very thin, he added, but gains that were made on the Republican side were in more moderate seats, so that means she will have fewer moderates and more progressives, giving the progressive side more power.