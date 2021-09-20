Trump Endorses GOP Rep. Waltz: 'Relentless Fighter' for Florida

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., one of the House Republicans determined to hold President Joe Biden accountable for leaving $85 billion in American strategic military equipment in Afghanistan, on Monday received a coveted endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

Trump announced his endorsement via a statement from his Save America PAC:

"Congressman Mike Waltz is a relentless fighter for the incredible people of Florida. As a former U.S. Army Green Beret, Mike is working hard in Congress to hold Joe Biden accountable for his colossal failure and deadly disaster in Afghanistan. "He will not let the incompetent leader of our Country get away with giving the Taliban $85 Billion in American strategic Military equipment, nor will he let anyone forget about our 13 Great Warriors whose lives were lost because of the Biden administration's incompetence. It should have never happened. "Mike Waltz is strong on China, the border, the Second Amendment, and our brave military and vets. Mike has my complete and total endorsement!"

Waltz is a frequent guest on Newsmax, having recently said he will reserve judgment on White House Joints Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley until Congress officially hears from him.

"I am withholding right now calling for any type of resignation or action," Waltz told "Cortes & Pellegrino" last week.

"I don't do that based on leaked book excerpts, especially from Bob Woodward, who himself wrote several books about President Trump that had all kinds of misinformation, but we do need to get to the bottom of it."

Democrats are increasingly concerned Florida is moving away from being a battleground state and becoming a Republican stronghold. Democrats' one-time 700,000 edge in registered voters over Republicans in 2008 is now down to just 23,055, Politico reported.