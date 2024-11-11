Michael Reagan: Trump 'Righting Ship,' Not Undoing Legacy

Michael Reagan, son of late President Ronald Reagan, asserted that President-elect Donald Trump’s leadership doesn’t infringe on his father’s legacy but rather embodies a “strong” approach America now needs, he told Breitbart.

Reagan, president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation, strongly supports Trump’s leadership style. He states that Trump’s presidency does not affront his father’s legacy. In a recent interview on Breitbart, Reagan underscored that Trump’s strength is vital to “right the ship” in a challenging time, echoing the need for resilience prominent in his father’s presidency.

Reflecting on Ronald Reagan’s famous “Morning in America” slogan, Reagan remarked on the parallels between the present moment and his father’s era.

“It’s morning. We just got to keep it going,” Reagan said. In a recent op-ed, he noted, “It’s mourning in America for the Democrats — m-o-u-r-n-i-n-g — which is exactly what’s going on.”

However, Reagan clarified that the victory wasn’t a moment for complacency. He warned that Republicans need to remain vigilant, emphasizing, “We cannot take a breath and say, oh, let’s just relax now, because the left ... is not relaxing.”

The Reagan Legacy Foundation president described conversations with people worldwide who questioned America’s direction and expressed hope for a “strong” U.S. leader.

“We need you, America. We need America to be strong. When are you going to elect a strong leader again?” Reagan shared, recounting these global concerns. He believes that Trump is the answer to these calls, saying, “We just did on Tuesday, and now we have to support him.”

While some have questioned if Trump’s policies might overshadow or contradict Ronald Reagan’s legacy, Michael Reagan dismissed these concerns. He was asked, “Don’t you feel bad he’s gonna step on all your father’s stuff?” Reagan responded clearly: “My father was 40 years ago ... he had his time and fixed it. We had to fix it again.”

Reagan highlighted the cyclical need for strong leadership, comparing Trump’s mandate to the challenge his father faced. He argued that Trump’s approach to reuniting the country and strengthening its global standing is essential today, saying, “It’s a different time. ... Forty years later, we need a strong leader today to right the ship again.”

Reagan also acknowledged Trump’s impact on the Republican Party, recalling a conversation with Trump in 2015 when he initially expressed concern that Trump would “destroy the party.” However, he credits Trump with rebuilding the GOP and bringing new voters into the fold.

“He broke it to fix it,” Reagan said, suggesting Trump has “rebuilt it in a new image, with new people,” an effort he compared to his father’s landslide victory across 49 states.

“Forget the tweets, forget all this other stuff that goes on. It’s about leadership, and it’s about moving really moving forward,” he said.