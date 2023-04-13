Pro-Trump PAC: Bloomberg Buying Democratic Party

Great America PAC on Thursday filed a lawsuit seeking to compel the Federal Election Commission to take action on a complaint it filed three years ago alleging Michael Bloomberg's 2020 presidential campaign "laundered" $18 million through the Democratic National Committee, reports the Washington Examiner.

The money was reportedly used to support the DNC's "Battleground Build-Up 2020" program, the DNC's initiative in 12 swing states across the U.S.

Dan Backer, treasurer of the pro-Trump PAC, in 2020 filed a complaint with the FEC, arguing that allowing Bloomberg's contribution "is everything we've said no to in 40 years of campaign finance jurisprudence. Never has this been OK at the federal level."

"If you allow Bloomberg to do this, you're giving democracy to a billionaire oligarch," Backer said at the time. "Having been unable to buy voters, he's doing the next best thing and buying the party itself."

The DNC said Bloomberg's transfer was different because his candidacy for the presidency was "in earnest" and that a candidate "moving money just to transfer to a party doesn't pass the smell test."

The suit, filed with the U.S. District Court in Washington, says the administrative complaint GAP filed with the FEC "alleges the existence of a conspiracy to funnel — effectively launder — well over $18 million of Michael Bloomberg's personal funds through his abortive presidential candidate committee to the DNC."

Backer added: "Everyone agrees — he put his money in, he took his money out, and he left a little of his money. He moved his money over to there, and that's it. So really, the only reason the FEC hasn't ruled on this is because they're so scared s***less of angering a rich and powerful Democrat that they're going to let him get away with $18 million illegal campaign contributions. And so, we're suing the FEC to force the issue."

If the court rules in Backer's favor, the FEC would need to address the old case within 30 days of the ruling.