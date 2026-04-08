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Tags: michael avenatti | halfway house

Disgraced Attorney Avenatti Moved to Halfway House

By    |   Wednesday, 08 April 2026 05:31 PM EDT

Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti has been transferred from federal prison to a halfway house in Hollywood as he continues serving his sentence for criminal convictions.

Avenatti is expected to remain at the residential site until September 2028 as part of the final phase of his sentence, according to Mediaite.

Once a high-profile figure known for representing adult film actor Stormy Daniels and criticizing President Donald Trump, Avenatti was later convicted in cases involving fraud, extortion, and theft from clients.

He was sentenced in 2021 to 30 months in prison in connection with an extortion scheme targeting Nike that prosecutors said involved a $25 million demand.

In a separate case, he received a 48-month sentence in 2022 for defrauding a client.

Altogether, Avenatti was ordered to serve more than 11 years in prison and to pay nearly $6 million in restitution.

As part of his placement in a halfway house, Avenatti will be required to comply with conditions, including participation in mental health programs and testing negative for controlled substances.

Further court developments related to his convictions have continued during his incarceration.

The Supreme Court declined in 2024 to hear Avenatti's appeal challenging his conviction tied to misappropriating funds intended for Daniels.

The case involved allegations that he diverted nearly $300,000 in book proceeds without authorization.

Avenatti had represented Daniels in litigation connected to allegations of a past relationship with Trump. Trump denied the relationship.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti has been transferred from federal prison to a halfway house in Hollywood as he continues serving his sentence for criminal convictions.
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Wednesday, 08 April 2026 05:31 PM
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