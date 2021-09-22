×
Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Dems Want 'Blank Check' With Spending Legislation

Representative Dan Meuser. (Ting Shen-Pool/Getty)

By    |   Wednesday, 22 September 2021 03:06 PM

Members of Congress have "all been part" of creating the nation's debt issues, especially after approving $3.6 trillion in relief recovery funding last year and then adding another $1.9 trillion to that, but Democrats are now calling for a "blank check through next year," Rep. Dan Meuser said on Newsmax Wednesday. 

"To allow them to spend at will with no number associated with it," we're not going to go for that," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"They're really digging to be looking for a $33 trillion, $34 trillion debt ceiling, which just shows they plan on spending a lot of taxpayer dollars. 

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has commented that all members of the Democrats' caucus were "outraged at the irresponsible and dishonest Republican default plan" that had been passed when former President Donald Trump was in office and claimed that what's owed now is "all Trump debt."

"What Schumer just gave us was a lot of spin," said Meuser. "Sometimes (you) make it larger, so it's less easy to comprehend and understand."

But instead, he said that Republicans want a debt ceiling bill with a number associated with it, rather than one that allows a "blank check" for spending 

"That's what all the Democrats voted on last night and no Republicans, and it is certainly not going to pass the Senate," said Meuser. "Who would give this Congress, this leadership a blank check of the taxpayers' dollars? What we're saying is. Now with their continuing to go with this reconciliation bill, it's either going to have to be attached to that, and then they're going to own it, or give us a real debt ceiling bill responsible even if. $30 trillion, and that would have a good chance of passing on its own.

But allowing the Democrats to run with a blank check "to the end of their majority next year is something that we're not going to allow to happen," said Meuser. "We'll do everything to keep it from happening."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Download the NewsmaxTV App