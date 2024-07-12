WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: meta | trump | facebook | instagram

Meta Reinstates Trump's Facebook, Instagram Accounts

By    |   Friday, 12 July 2024 06:03 PM EDT

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, said it would reinstate former President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts after suspending him from the platforms over two years ago, according to a report by Axios.

"In assessing our responsibility to allow political expression, we believe that the American people should be able to hear from the nominees for president on the same basis," Meta's president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, said in a statement.

Clegg said the company has instituted "new guardrails" to deter "repeat offenses" on its platforms.

"In reaching this conclusion, we also considered these penalties were a response to extreme and extraordinary circumstances, and have not had to be deployed," he said.

Trump celebrated the victory on his social media platform Truth Social.

"FACEBOOK, which has lost Billions of Dollars in value since 'deplatforming' your favorite President, me, has just announced that they are reinstating my account. Such a thing should never again happen to a sitting President, or anybody else who is not deserving of retribution!" he wrote.

According to Clegg, Meta will periodically review, through an independent oversight board, whether restricted accounts should have their permissions tightened or lifted.

In an interview with NBC News, Clegg said the company is not trying to "censor everything that everyone says in an open and free democracy."

"We think that open and free debate on the rough and tumble of democratic debate should play out on Facebook and Instagram as much as anywhere else," he told NBC.

Meta has been criticized by both sides of the aisle for how it handles content moderation.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Meta, formerly known as Facebook, said it would reinstate former President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts after suspending him from the platforms over two years ago, according to a report by Axios.
meta, trump, facebook, instagram
264
2024-03-12
Friday, 12 July 2024 06:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved