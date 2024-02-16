Ex-Meta COO Sandberg Filming Doc on Hamas' Oct. 7 Sexual Violence

Former Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is filming a documentary on sexual violence that occurred during the Hamas terrorists’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Sandberg recently visited Israel and spoke with victims of the terrorist attack, the worst in the country's history in which 1,200 people were killed. She visited sites of massacred Kibbutzim and the Nova music festival.

"When this happened, on Oct. 7, and the evidence started coming out about sexual violence, rape, genital mutilation … the silence was really deafening," Sandberg said earlier this week on CNN.

"I think it’s really important that we never tolerate this form of sexual violence ever. It happened clearly in Israel on Oct. 7, and it’s happening in other places in the world right now but people are denying it, particularly around the polarization around the Oct. 7 attack."

Sandberg told The Wall Street Journal that she has viewed photos of dead bodies of women who she said show clear signs of sexual violence.

"You can’t unsee all these photos," she said, the Journal reported.

The billionaire feminist told the Journal that she can’t sleep and struggles to stop crying after seeing and hearing about the horrors inflicted by the terrorists.

One of the released hostages broke her silence in speaking with Sandberg.

Agam Goldstein-Almog was 17 years old when she was brutally kidnapped by Hamas terrorists, and taken from her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza. She watched as her father and older sister were both brutally murdered by the terrorists, before she was rounded up and taken into Gaza with her mother and two younger brothers.

Goldstein-Almog told Sandberg of other captives being sexually violated while in captivity.

"He [a terrorist] entered the shower [where she was] and pointed a gun at her head and started kissing her, and she started crying... he took off all her clothes and touched her all over the body," Goldstein-Almog told of a fellow captive, The Jerusalem Post reported.

"He asked her to touch his member in all kinds of ways and touched her [genital area] as well. She told me she just didn’t stop crying and he didn’t stop doing what he was doing to her. And he enjoys it. And all this time, his gun was against her head."

The Journal has reported that women and men suffered sexual violence on Oct. 7, based on discussions with forensic experts who worked with the bodies, first responders and Israeli investigators.

Sandberg's film is tentatively titled "Screams Before Silence,” the Journal reported. CNN said it’s due to be released in April.

Sandberg is working with Israeli production firm Kastina Communications to produce the documentary.