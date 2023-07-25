Congressional Comm. to Vote on Contempt Charge for Zuckerberg

The House Judiciary Committee, led by Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is going forward with plans to vote this week in recommending to the House to hold Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress.

Republican members of the Judiciary panel have accused Meta of failing to cooperate with their investigation regarding the government's collusion with Big Tech to censor and stifle Americans' free speech — as seen in the Twitter Files and as laid out in 155-pages of U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty's ruling, 86 of which show a pattern of consistent pressure exerted by the Biden administration on social media companies.

On Tuesday, the Judiciary Committee announced that they would review a report recommending Congress hold Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress during their session on Thursday.

"Meta has critical information that it has not turned over to the committee regarding federal government efforts to censor speech online and how Meta responded to those efforts," Russell Dye, a spokesman from Jordan's office, told, The Epoch Times on Monday. "It is imperative the committee get these materials and we will take whatever actions necessary to facilitate that end."

But according to a Meta spokesperson, the social media has complied with Congress. The Hill reports, as of Monday, Meta has shared 53,000 documents with the committee.

"For many months," the social media spokesperson tells The Hill, "Meta has operated in good faith with this committee's sweeping requests for information. We began sharing documents before the committee's February subpoena and have continued to do so."

"To date we have delivered over 53,000 pages of documents — both internal and external — and have made nearly a dozen current and former employees available to discuss external and internal matters, including some scheduled this very week. Meta will continue to comply, as we have thus far, with good faith requests from the committee."

During a Fox News interview on July 17th, Jordan was questioned about the possibility of holding Zuckerberg in contempt. He claimed that social media networks had censored "protected speech" in response to government agency requests.

At the time, Jordan threatened to bring contempt charges against Zuckerberg if he failed to provide the requested information.

"We know Facebook was censoring Americans because a federal court told us so two weeks ago, laid out 86 pages of facts with the Facebook and federal agencies pressuring them and other Big Tech companies."

If Zuckerberg is found to be held in contempt of Congress, the House will refer prosecution to the Department of Justice.