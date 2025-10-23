WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Grassley: Garland, Wray OK'd Arctic Frost Probe

By    |   Thursday, 23 October 2025 06:57 PM EDT

Former Attorney General Merrick Garland and former FBI Director Christopher Wray approved a sensitive-matter investigation in April 2022 that led to the surveillance of several Republican senators, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Thursday.

And it helped spark a special counsel probe into Donald Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

In a post on X, Grassley cited new documents he received from the Department of Justice on Thursday.

Garland's approval of the sensitive-investigative matter on April 5, 2022, recommended by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, authorized the FBI's Washington field office to launch a full investigation into what officials described as "an articulable factual basis indicating the existence of a federal crime" involving Trump and "individuals closely associated with him."

That launched the "Arctic Frost" investigation and would lead to the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith in November 2022.

"Proof that Biden Atty General Merrick Garland+ Deputy Atty General Lisa Monaco+ FBI Dir Chris Wray all PERSONALLY APPROVED opening Arctic Frost," Grassley said in his post.

"This investigation unleashed unchecked govt power at the highest levels. My oversight will continue," he wrote.

Grassley announced earlier this month that at least eight Republican senators were targeted by the FBI in the probe.

On Oct. 6, Grassley said FBI agents conducted toll record analysis — a form of communications metadata review — on several GOP lawmakers, including Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee.

The toll analysis of the phones could have revealed whom each lawmaker contacted by call or text in the days surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Grassley called it "worse than Watergate."

In addition, 92 Republican or conservative-aligned groups and individuals — including Turning Point USA, co-founded by slain conservative leader Charlie Kirk — were also targeted, suggesting "Arctic Frost was much broader than just an electoral matter," Grassley said during a September hearing announcing the release of newly declassified FBI files.

"Arctic Frost wasn't just a case to politically investigate Trump," Grassley added.

"It was the vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and DOJ prosecutors could achieve their partisan ends and improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus."

FBI Director Kash Patel vowed transparency and accountability following revelations after Grassley's initial announcement earlier this month.

"We terminated employees, we abolished the weaponized CR-15 squad, and we initiated an ongoing investigation with more accountability measures ahead," Patel said on Oct. 7.

CR-15 was the FBI's Washington field office squad focused on investigating federal public corruption. 

In May, the FBI quietly disbanded CR-15 and reassigned its agents, as part of a broader reorganization and shift in priorities.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


