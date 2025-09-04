Corey DeAngelis: Melania Trump's Presidential AI Challenge Could Revolutionize Learning

Melania Trump's Presidential AI Challenge propels American education toward a more dynamic, competitive, and student-centered approach.

That's why I will attend the Artificial Intelligence Education event hosted by the first lady at the White House on Thursday. The initiative, aimed at engaging K-12 students in solving community problems through AI, aligns with her focus on youth empowerment and innovation.

American students must master AI technology to remain competitive internationally and in the labor market. Nations like China and Singapore are already embedding AI in their curricula, equipping young people to drive advancements in everything from healthcare to manufacturing.

If we fall behind, our workforce risks becoming outdated in an era where AI skills are in demand. By prioritizing AI literacy now, we position our students as front-runners in the race for technological dominance.

The advent of AI echoes past innovations that once seemed perilous but proved transformative. Consider the calculator in the 1970s: Detractors warned it would harm mental math skills, reducing students to mere operators. Likewise, the personal computer in the 1980s faced skepticism as a potential crutch that might supplant critical thinking.

Yet both tools liberated learners. Calculators enabled earlier dives into advanced math like calculus, while computers unlocked vast realms of research, simulation, and collaboration. AI stands in this lineage: initially controversial, but destined to be indispensable if harnessed properly, amplifying human intellect rather than diminishing it.

Educators and schools must proceed with caution, ensuring AI doesn't supplant genuine thinking and learning. The aim should be augmentation as opposed to replacement – teaching students to scrutinize AI outputs, grasp its biases, and deploy it ethically.

In a ninth-grade math class on algebra, for example, AI could serve as a personalized tutor. It might diagnose a student's struggles with quadratic equations, then generate tailored exercises and visual simulations of parabolas. Such an application frees up class time for teachers to explore applications in physics or finance, deepening comprehension while building AI fluency.

In the end, the free market offers the surest path to optimizing AI's role in education. School choice will let a thousand flowers bloom, with diverse models emerging as providers compete to integrate AI effectively. The strongest approaches will prevail by best serving families' varied preferences.

Students' needs, abilities, and interests differ wildly. Imposing a uniform AI strategy risks failure, homogenizing an inherently diverse landscape.

AI's educational promise is far too complex for central planners to solve. Bureaucratic edicts overlook local realities and breed inefficiency. Parents, however, possess intimate, on-the-ground knowledge of their children's potential and pitfalls. And they hold the strongest incentive to choose wisely, driven by unmatched love and stake in their kids' futures. Through school choice, families can select environments that align AI use with their values.

The success of AI in education hinges on school choice because every child has unique needs that centralized systems can't fully address. One student might thrive with AI adaptive platforms accelerating STEM mastery and overcoming dyslexia via customized feedback.

Another could need restrained AI in a Montessori setting, supporting creativity without dominating hands-on learning. Gifted kids or those with special needs often excel in blends of AI with mentorship or gamification.

Private providers are already using AI to educate children effectively. Alpha School uses AI tutoring to boost learning and their students score in the top 2% nationally. A new anti-woke private school called American Virtual Academy uses AI technology to tailor curriculum to individual student needs at a fraction of the cost of public schooling.

The market's invisible hand optimizes through voluntary actions: Families can choose schools showing results like better engagement or scores. Competition drives innovation – schools can pioneer AI ethics, add VR simulations, and tailor tutors.

Inefficient uses fade as superior models scale, ensuring accountability directly to parents. Government monopolies breed mediocrity, whereas education freedom turns AI into a tailored asset for all. President Donald Trump laid the groundwork for this challenge in an April 2025 executive order, establishing a competitive framework that mirrors his championing of free enterprise in education.

By inviting students, teachers, and teams to vie for recognition in addressing real-world issues via AI, it spurs innovation without mandates. The AI challenge dovetails with his nationwide school choice triumph in the Big Beautiful Bill, which has expanded options for millions.

Both put parents at the helm, essential for AI's success in schools. When families steer through choice, the market untangles complexities, yielding efficient, accountable outcomes tailored to each child.

Melania Trump's challenge is a timely kickstart, merging cutting-edge tech with parental empowerment. It deserves broad support to propel American education into the AI age.

Corey DeAngelis is a senior fellow at the American Culture Project and a visiting fellow at the American Institute for Economic Research.