Melania Trump Blasts 'Incorrect' Media Reports About Foster Care Initiative

Former first lady Melania Trump on Friday lashed out at mainstream media reports claiming her "Fostering the Future" initiative didn't exist.

Trump, via a lengthy statement on her website, also said the current partisan political landscape has prevented an offer of scholarships to an Oklahoma school.

The New York Times reported Saturday that a Florida charity event set to be hosted by the former first lady was being investigated after organizers said a portion of its proceeds would go to a charity that didn't appear to exist.

Trump fired back Friday at "inaccurate, misleading, and outright incorrect" reporting.

"To avoid confusion, I do not operate a 501(c)(3) charitable organization," she said. "In simple terms, 'Fostering the Future' is the name of my platform. Fostering the Future is a Be Best initiative.

"I am working with the Bradley Impact Fund, a donor-advised fund, to select charities that support foster children. The Bradley Impact Fund will disburse funds raised through the efforts of Fostering the Future to the respective beneficiaries."

Trump also said she did not host the event but was asked to attend the Tulips and Topiaries High Tea in Naples, Florida, as a special guest.

"The organizers volunteered to support Fostering the Future, and I am pleased that Gen Justice is the recipient of the funds raised surrounding the event," she said.

"Gen Justice is an award-winning, charitable organization fighting to mend the broken child protection system through nonpartisan policy changes and a pro bono Children’s Law Clinic. Gen Justice is compliant with Florida State registration requirements for 501(c)(3) entities."

Trump's Fostering the Future platform is a new project aimed at securing educational opportunities and scholarships for foster-care children. Scholarship recipients will learn in a supportive environment, gaining knowledge critical to realizing job security within the technology sector.

The former first lady said that a Silicon Valley computer science school with a campus in Oklahoma recently agreed to work with Fostering the Future. Multiple scholarships were going to be granted through the school’s preferred designated fund, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"I had signed the Designated Fund Agreement and was waiting for the countersignature when the school informed me it would no longer participate," Trump said.

"They would not accept scholarship dollars for deserving students — even as an anonymous gift. It was made clear to me that the school’s board of directors organized a politically-motivated decision."

The former first lady said she was "not surprised" by the school’s decision, as "this is not the first time where politics got in the way of my mission to support children."

She cited a prospective corporate partner refusing an opportunity to further share philanthropic goals surrounding her visit to Africa while her husband, former President Donald Trump, was in office.

"Supporting children is not, and should never be, part of a political agenda," Melania Trump said. "Imagine the opportunities we could create if we all worked together to support our children and committed to helping them fulfill their hopes and dreams.

"Those who attack my initiatives and create the appearance of impropriety are quite literally dream killers. They have canceled the hopes and dreams of children by trying to cancel me."