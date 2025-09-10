WATCH TV LIVE

Melania Mourns Kirk's Legacy of 'Family, Love, and Country'

By    |   Wednesday, 10 September 2025 10:29 PM EDT

First lady Melania Trump shared a somber message on social media following the reported death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

"Charlie's children will be raised with stories instead of memories, photographs instead of laughter, and silence where their father's voice should have echoed," she wrote on X. "Charlie Kirk's life should serve as a symbolic reminder that compassionate awareness elevates family, love, and country."

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was a prominent figure in conservative politics, known for his youth outreach and frequent appearances in media. News of his death has prompted tributes from political allies and commentators across the country.

Trump's remarks highlight the personal and national loss felt within conservative circles, underscoring Kirk's influence and the legacy he leaves behind.

