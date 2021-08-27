Rep. Meijer: Congress Needs to Reclaim War Powers

One of two lawmakers who flew to Afghanistan this week said Congress needs to "reclaim its authority over war powers" to prevent another disaster on the scale of Thursday's deadly terror attack in Kabul.

Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., tweeted remarks after at least 13 U.S. service members and dozens of Afghans were killed by a suicide bomber attack at the Kabul airport.

"Congress needs to reclaim its authority over war powers to ensure such a catastrophe never happens again. Tonight, I grieve with the families. Tomorrow, we work to do everything we can to ensure no other family suffers a tragedy like this," Meijer tweeted late Thursday night.

Meijer and Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., both military veterans who served in Iraq, secretly visited Kabul earlier this week to see firsthand the ongoing chaos caused by President Joe Biden’s troop withdrawal.

"My heart is absolutely broken after today's horrific attack against Marines at Kabul Airport's Abbey Gate. I struggle to put together the right words knowing the pain that 13 families, and their fellow Marines, are going through tonight. No talk can ease that suffering," Meijer tweeted.

"On Tuesday I saw Marines bravely managing chaos at Abbey Gate. Today, the grave risk they took to save countless lives was made terribly clear. This was a position they should not have been in, but President Biden’s reckless withdrawal gave them no other choice," he tweeted.

Meijer and Moulton were criticized by fellow lawmakers and Biden administration officials after their surprise visit to Afghanistan, where they were on the ground at the Kabul airport for several hours before flying out on a military plane.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., denounced their trip.

"This is deadly serious. We do not want members to go," Pelosi said Wednesday. "It was not, in my view, a good idea."

Meijer told Fox News that the criticism from the Biden administration was "frankly laughable."

"Right now, the have done everything they can to obstruct the situation, to deny this reality, and then frankly to hide facts from the American people," Meijer told Fox News on Wednesday night.

"I’ll be honest, I did not support the decision to end our operations on Aug. 31 before I went. After talking to commanders on the ground, I trusted their judgment. and believed I it."

Then-President Donald Trump last year vetoed Congress' Iran War Powers Resolution meant to curb executive military power in that country.