Dr. Oz: I'm 'Best Candidate' to Beat Fetterman, the 'Most Liberal' Official in US

Tuesday's Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary is about which candidate can defeat Democrat John Fetterman, "the most liberal statewide official in America," according to polling leader Dr. Mehmet Oz.

"I'm the best candidate to beat John Fetterman, who is basically a tall Bernie Sanders," Oz told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. of the 6-foot-8 Fetterman.

"He's been called," Oz continued to host John Catsimatidis, "the most liberal statewide official in America.

"And he should not represent Pennsylvania, because he does not stand for our values."

Inflation, tied to President Joe Biden's unwinding the U.S. "energy dominance" policy of former President Donald Trump, is the No. 1 issue for Pennsylvania primary voters, according to Oz.

"The Green New Deal is a lie," Oz told host John Catsimatidis.

"Americans and Pennsylvanians know that America has adopted a top-down, one-size-fits-all approach," Oz continued. "It didn't work through COVID. It's not working through energy. It's hurting us in our educational systems. It's failed us on the border. It doesn't work with our ability to deal with foreign nations, including adversaries like Russia and China."

Oz called for a "new attitude in Washington," saying "Washington will keep getting it wrong until they understand the values of the heartland, like the ones here in Pennsylvania."

Energy in Pennsylvania is equally abundant and hamstrung by liberal progressives in the state, Oz continued.

"We have driven up energy prices by actively hindering the ability of American producers, like natural gas drillers here in Pennsylvania, to bring energy out of the ground – because of that, energy prices jack up," Oz concluded.

"We are the second-biggest energy state behind Texas. We have enough natural gas to power the whole country for hundreds of years. Yet we are not allowed to get it. We are not allowed to ship it. We are not allowed to put it into a pipeline."

Oz leads by mere points over his top GOP primary challengers, according to the latest Trafalgar Group polling, while Fetterman is running away with the Democrat nomination before Tuesday's final vote.

Trump himself hailed his endorsed pick Saturday in a post on his Truth Social account, which is only available on Apple devices.

"Dr. Oz will be a truly great senator for the people of Pennsylvania," the post read. "He will win the general election, easily, against his radical left lunatic (high taxes, no 'energy') opponent. Vote for Oz!!!"