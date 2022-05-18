Latest Count: Dr. Oz With 1,241-Vote Lead (0.1 Percent) Over McCormick

Amid a painstakingly slow counting of mail-in ballots, the high-profile Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary remains too close to call – very nearly a dead heat between Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick.

Oz, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, leads by a mere 1,241 votes (a scant 0.1%), according to the latest tally by Decision Desk HQ.

Mehmet Oz – 416,785 (31.17%). David McCormick – 415,544 (31.07%). Kathy Barnette – 329,423 (24.63%). Carla Sands – 72,586 (5.43%). Jeff Bartos – 66,072 (4.94%). Sean Gale – 20,312 (1.52%). George Bochetto – 16,578 (1.24%).

Counting of mailed ballots in Pennsylvania is drawing renewed scrutiny amid yet another important election in the key battleground state.

The latest tally came with 1,337,300 votes counted thus far, an estimated 95% of the total, but the whole total is unknown because of the mail-in balloting. That tight margin means a likely recount as mandated by less than or equal to 0.5% of the leader.

"Dr. Oz should declare victory," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "It makes it much harder for them to cheat with the ballots that they 'just happened to find.'"

Trump has relentlessly criticized the state's voting procedures since the presidential election issues in Pennsylvania two years ago, when it took several days to tally the results from mail-in ballots.

"Here we go again!" Trump wrote in another Truth Social post. "In Pennsylvania they are unable to count the mail-in ballots. It is a big mess. Our country should go to paper ballots, with same day voting. Just done in France, zero problems. Get Smart America!!!

The head of the state association of county commissioners, the local officials who oversee the nuts-and-bolts of Pennsylvania voting, described Tuesday's primary as "a very smooth election day," but acknowledged the state's 2019 law expanding the use of mailed ballots could be improved.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.