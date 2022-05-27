×
Tags: mehmet oz | david mccormick | pennsylvania | senate

Dr. Oz Declares He's 'Presumptive' GOP Nominee

Mehmet Oz, a Republican U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, has declared himself the presumptive GOP nominee after finishing in a statistical dead heat with David McCormick. A recount is set for next week. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 27 May 2022 07:14 PM

Dr. Mehmet Oz has gotten ahead of the messaging for next week's recount in the Pennsylvania GOP Senate race, saying on Friday that he has already "earned the presumptive Republican nomination."

With 99% of Pennsylvania precincts reporting, Oz (31.2% of the GOP vote, 419,555 total votes) leads fellow Republican David McCormick (31.1%, 418,615 votes) by 940 votes, heading into the recount.

Citing Pennsylvania election law, a recount is automatically triggered when a race comes down to a one-half-percentage-point differential or less. 

The supposed runner-up in an election also has the option to waive off a recount, or concede the initial results, but McCormick declined to do so.

Hence, the recount.

Oz's confident statement on Friday is similar to remarks he made in a Newsmax interview last week, when Oz, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, declared that "this election is ours."

According to Politico, a McCormick aide sarcastically agreed with Oz on Friday, saying, "presumptive is right," regarding the yet-to-be-final election results.

Generally, though, McCormick's camp feels good about their recount chances. They're also willing to let the process play out over time.

"We are proud our campaign received nearly 418,000 votes, won 37 of 67 counties, and contributed to a historic turnout with a razor-thin difference between myself and Mehmet Oz," McCormick said recently. 

"This narrow difference triggers an automatic recount, and we look forward to a swift resolution so our party can unite to defeat socialist John Fetterman in the fall."

In his Friday video, Oz pledged to unite the Republican Party and slightly pivoted to the general election, promising that he'll go "reach every corner of this Commonwealth" and "work with anybody who's got good ideas."

The seeds of Oz's video pronouncement might have been sown by Trump, who has been  critical of Pennsylvania's lack or urgency in counting all the remaining votes (absentee and mail-in) and subsequently declaring Oz the GOP Senate winner.

Pennsylvania's Department of State confirmed Wednesday there are roughly 1,200 Republican mail-in ballots left to be adjudicated, in addition to 4,000 outstanding provisional ballots from all parties.

In addition, Oz and McCormick are reportedly haggling over a pool of approximately 860 Republican mail-in and absentee ballots that do not have a handwritten date on their envelopes. 

McCormick has filed a lawsuit in an attempt to count those particular ballots. Oz has reportedly resisted that effort.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Dr. Mehmet Oz has gotten ahead of the messaging for next week's recount in the Pennsylvania GOP Senate race, saying on Friday that he has already "earned the presumptive Republican nomination."
mehmet oz, david mccormick, pennsylvania, senate
