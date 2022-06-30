Megyn Kelly: '1st-Year Law Student' Could Have Discredited Hutchinson

Legal experts have rejected the House Jan. 6 Select Committee hearings for lacking balance or cross-examination, but Megyn Kelly took it to another level in her rebuke, saying even a "first-year law student" could have discredited Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony.

"A first-year law student could have driven a truck through the holes in that testimonial," Kelly, who has a Juris Doctorate legal degree, said Thursday on her "The Megyn Kelly Show." "Unfortunately, none was present [Tuesday], never mind a full-fledged lawyer presenting Donald Trump's defense or even just pressing the witness on certain problems with her testimony."

Kelly punched holes in Hutchinson's Tuesday hearing claims, noting she was presenting hearsay of what she "overheard" and being "in the vicinity of a conversation," repeatedly saying to the committee she heard "something to the effect of."

"Her memory appeared to be rather shaky," Kelly continued. "Something to the effect of? You remember it very clearly? Then tell us what it was."

The committee has four members with law degrees: Reps. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.

Hutchinson also claimed – and Trump has repeatedly denied in Truth Social and in an exclusive Newsmax interview – the former president sought to have the Secret Service open up the gates to his Stop the Steal rally to allow people in with weapons.

"What actually happened?" Kelly added on her show, the Washington Examiner reported. "Did the Secret Service stop screening people? Were they let in? No one has suggested that."

Trump told Newsmax "Wake Up America" host Rob Finnerty, "I think it is absolutely crazy."

"This committee is, a lot of people say, illegally formed," Trump told Newsmax's Rob Finnerty in an interview airing Thursday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"When you look at what they're doing, and you look at what they're saying, what they're doing to the country, the good news is, a lot of people aren't watching. A lot of people aren't listening to it, but they're trying to do real harm."

Trump, who has suggested the jobless Hutchinson is a disgruntled castoff from his staff since leaving office, rebuked Hutchinson's claims.

"This lady, [Tuesday] — is there something wrong with her?" Trump told Finnerty. "She said I jumped from a car – think of this – I started strangling a Secret Service agent? I grabbed the steering wheel of a car? Said I wanted guns at my rally? I didn't want guns. I have to speak, too."

Trump added Secret Service agents have called Hutchinson's story is "totally false."

"The woman is living in fantasy land," Trump continued. "She's a social climber, if you call that social. I think it's just a shame that this is happening to this country, and we don't have any Republicans up there to dispute it. We have one who quit, [Adam] Kinzinger. We have another one who's down by 35 points in Wyoming [Cheney]. She's a total disaster, she's a train wreck, but think of it: Nobody to cross-examine."

Trump said this latest committee hearing has exposed itself for its bias.

"This would have been easiest cross-examination anywhere," Trump said. "They put her on, and they don't even confirm it with the Secret Service. The Secret Service people in the car said this didn't happen, but you don't even need that. Who would do that? I would grab a Secret Service person by the throat?"