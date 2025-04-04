Trump Drops Biden Proposal for Medicare to Cover Weight-Loss Drug

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said on Friday it did not move forward with a proposal put forth by the Biden administration on Medicare coverage of weight-loss drugs such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy.

U.S.-listed shares of Novo fell 2% in aftermarket trading, while those of Eli Lilly, which makes obesity drug Zepbound, were down 1.6%.

The proposal would have enabled more Americans to afford new medications in the GLP-1 class that have been shown to reduce weight by as much as 20% on average and prevent type 2 diabetes, but cost as much as $1,000 a month without insurance coverage.

Medicare, the government's health insurance program for people aged 65 or older or who have disabilities, currently covers the use of GLP-1 drugs such as Lilly's Mounjaro and Novo's Ozempic for conditions such as diabetes, but not the versions of those drugs that have been approved to treat obesity.