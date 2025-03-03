House Dem Super PAC Ads Target Republicans on Medicaid

New ads released by the House Majority Forward PAC, the super PAC affiliated with the chamber's Democratic leadership, accuse vulnerable Republicans in 23 congressional districts of "threatening healthcare for 37 million kids and kicking seniors out of nursing homes just to make billionaires like Elon Musk even richer."

"The ads highlight how House Republicans are threatening health care for nearly 80 million people and urge Americans to call on their representatives to 'stand up for us, not billionaires,'" the PAC said in a release.

President Donald Trump last week said he wouldn't touch Medicaid, which offers nearly free healthcare coverage for roughly 80 million poor and disabled Americans, including millions of children. It cost $880 billion to operate in 2023.

States and the federal government jointly pay for Medicaid.

GOP pressure over Medicaid is mounting, with some state party leaders joining the calls to preserve the program. States are already struggling with the growing cost of sicker patients and could be left to cover more if the federal government pulls back. In some states, the federal government picks up over 80%.

Mike Marinella, spokesman for House Republicans' campaign arm, the National Republican Congressional Committee, told Fox News Democrats "are running the same playbook of resorting to shameless fearmongering and outright lies because they're trying to hide the fact that they just voted to raise taxes on hardworking Americans."

"This is a disgusting, pathetic attempt to distract voters from their failures, and they know it," he added.