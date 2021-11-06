Mark Meadows to Newsmax: Climate Agenda 'Wrapped in Dollar Bills'

The climate change funding included in the infrastructure bill passed last Friday points to an "agenda that is wrapped in dollar bills" that will do "nothing to lower few costs" and very little to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Mark Meadows, who served as chief of staff under former President Donald Trump, said on Newsmax Saturday.

"We've already lowered greenhouse gas emissions by natural gas," but people on the left are showing they're not serious about climate change because they refuse to embrace natural gas and nuclear energy, Meadows said on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

"But that is a no for the people on the left," said Meadows. "They want subsidies for solar, and we saw how that worked in Texas this past winter. It didn't bode real well for them when the wind wasn't going in and the temperatures got cold."

He also called it a "sad day" when one thing is promised and another got delivered,

"The Democrats and 13 Republicans got it wrong," said Meadows.

The House passed the trillion-dollar measure Friday night by 228-206. Thirteen Republicans supported the legislation and six of the most-left Democrats, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri voted against it.

Meanwhile, Meadows said Saturday that the nation's inflation will not come under control as long as lawmakers are passing measures "where the numbers start with the letter 'T' and not even billions."

Inflation means everyone is paying more for groceries, fuel, and other things they need to live.

"Less than 15% of this bill actually was going for roads and bridges, so when you start seeing trillions of dollars being spent, it's really for the leftist policy that 13 Republicans embraced and shame on them for doing it," said Meadows.

