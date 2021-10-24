Pollster McLaughlin Predicts Trump Would Trounce Biden If Elex Held Now

GOP Pollster John McLaughlin on Sunday predicted former President Donald Trump would crush President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris in a “landslide right now” because of their plummeting poll numbers.

In an interview with radio host John Catsimatidis, McLaughlin said almost one out of five people who voted for Biden last year disapprove of the job the president is doing.

“And you’ve got 55% to 37% that they’re worried about the future of America while Biden is president. That’s a huge number,” McLaughlin said.

The pollster added that Americans by a 61% to 33% margin believe Biden is trying to get Congress to spend too much money on his infrastructure and social spending bills.

“Trump would win in a landslide right now,” McLaughlin declared, “It would be an electoral landslide. He would beat either Biden or Harris. He’s ahead of Harris 49 to 46 in the poll,” he said.

McLaughlin noted Biden “ran as this moderate and it was during the historic pandemic.”

“You’re looking at an election where the guy they voted for is not what they got,” he said, adding: “He’s being run by the radicals. He’s doing things he said he wasn’t going to do.”

“We’re moving into a post-pandemic age, where you’re seeing really new voter coalitions of 21st-century voters,” the pollster pointed out.

“The bounce-back is going to show itself in elections this year, possibly in Virginia,” he said, where Democrat Terry McAuliffe is in a neck-and-neck race with Republican Glenn Youngkin.

“The radical wing of the Democratic Party is holding the rest of their party hostage. And the voters aren’t going to stand for it anymore. It’s gone way too far. People want to get back to some degree of sanity. And they’re going to take it out in the polls,” McLaughlin asserted.

