Dems Weigh Expanding pro Tem McHenry's Authority

A group of House Democrats told pro tem Speaker Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., that they would be open to expanding his authority to pass needed bills.

The Hill obtained a letter from four Democrats in the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, Reps. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Ed Case of Hawaii, Susie Lee of Nevada, and Jared Golden of Maine, detailing as much.

"In light of our nation's pressing issues, a looming government shutdown, and the attacks on our key ally, Israel, we strongly support an immediate vote to expand the Speaker Pro Tempore's authorities to all for the consideration of a legislative agenda limited to the most pressing issues," the letter read.

The four specifically proposed McHenry's power be extended over a 15-day increment to pass aid to Ukraine and Israel, extend government funding through Jan. 11, and consider the remaining appropriations bills.

They also proposed McHenry be allowed to introduce suspension of the rules, if evenly distributed among the majority and minority caucuses, to "help us avoid Rules Committee gridlock."

The letter comes amid turmoil in the House Republican conference, which has failed to rally around a candidate capable of obtaining enough floor support to replace former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., dropped out of the race Thursday after he lost the support of over 20 Republican lawmakers.

Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, became the nominee Friday, but he also appears to be way off in terms of the needed support to win a floor vote.

The House subsequently adjourned until 6 p.m. EDT on Monday.