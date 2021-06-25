RNC Chief McDaniel: Biden Trying to Take Credit Away From Trump on Vaccine

Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is blasting President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, saying they are both "falsely" taking credit for the COVID-19 vaccine.

McDaniel’s comments came Thursday in a column posted by the Washington Examiner

"President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are visiting a handful of states this month to try to rewrite their record on the COVID-19 vaccine," she said. "Instead of playing politics like she did last week, Harris should have visited the southern border and addressed the crisis that she and Biden created. Since being made border crisis manager over 90 days ago, Harris has refused to take responsibility for Biden’s failed immigration policies, and her handling of this humanitarian crisis has become an unmitigated disaster.

"Refusing to visit the border is bad enough. It’s even worse considering the Biden-Harris administration’s domestic tour is based on dishonest partisan spin. Both Biden and Harris falsely continue to take credit for the COVID-19 vaccine. The truth is that former President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress were responsible for delivering the vaccine and saving hundreds of thousands of lives, while Democrats such as Biden and Harris cynically questioned the safety of the vaccine during the campaign."

McDaniel insisted that Operation Warp Speed, "Trump’s groundbreaking vaccine development program, got us the vaccine we desperately needed.

"Trump took an innovative businessman’s approach to the problem, cutting through bureaucratic red tape to deliver real results ahead of schedule," she said.

"While Republicans were working to save lives, Biden and Harris were actively sowing doubt on the campaign trail about the vaccine’s efficacy."

She maintained Harris said she wouldn’t take a vaccine recommended by the Trump administration and noted Biden had questioned whether a vaccine would be "real."

"As Biden and Harris take their misleading vaccine victory lap, Republicans will continue to provide the public with real solutions," McDaniel said. "Whether they’re avoiding the border or taking credit for a vaccine project that they previously undermined, Biden and Harris are failing people across the board."

Meanwhile, The Washington Post reported that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease expert, joined first lady Jill Biden at the first of two vaccination events in Florida on Thursday, in an effort to get more people vaccinated..

Jill Biden visited a drive-through vaccination site in Kissimmee and later attended a vaccination event with the Tampa Bay Lightning.