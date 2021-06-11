RNC Chief McDaniel Blasts Biden's 'Open Borders Agenda'

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, in a tweet, is blaming President Joe Biden's "open borders agenda" for the more than 180,000 migrant encounters at the southern border in May.

McDaniel tweeted on Thursday: "In May, there were over 180K encounters at the border. That's a new 21-year high. When will (Vice President Kamala) Harris admit the true 'root cause' of this border crisis is Biden's open borders agenda?"

Her comments came after the Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday that 180,034 migrants were encountered trying to get into the U.S. at the southern border with Mexico in May.

In May 2020, there were just over 23,000 migrant encounters at the border and about 144,000 in May 2019, Fox News reported.

Vice President Kamala Harris has returned from a two-day trip to Mexico and Guatemala.

"I want to emphasize that the goal of our work is to help Guatemalans find hope at home," Harris said at a press conference after meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday. "At the same time, I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border: Do not come, do not come."

The network said the Biden administration has maintained the "root causes" of the crisis at the border are poverty, violence, and even climate change in Central America.