RNC Chair McDaniel Appears to Have Enough Backing for Reelection

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel appears to have enough votes for reelection even as Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., has expressed interest in running for the position.

"We, the undersigned members of the Republican National Committee, are proud to offer our endorsement for your reelection as Chairman of the Republican National Committee," reads a letter signed by 101 RNC members.

"These are perilous times and the Biden presidency, abetted by the extremist consensus among Democrat Party elites and elected officials, has been, is, and will continue to be a disaster for our nation. We believe we must elect a Republican President and more Republican Senators and House members in 2024 to restore, preserve, and protect the United States of America."

The members also credited McDaniel for turning the RNC into an "aggressive and effective advocate for election integrity, including by engaging in over 80 lawsuits."

Zeldin on Thursday emailed committee members about his potential bid.

"It is time for our party to retool, transform, win back the Presidency in 2024, expand our number of Republican held seats in Congress, and elect the maximum number of down ballot races across the country," Zeldin said in the message. "The Republican Party needs to be all in to do everything in its power to save America."

Zeldin, who has reportedly fielded calls from elected officials urging him to run for party chair, said the Republican Party should compete "in all 50 states, and ensure we are driving up turnout within our base, but we also need to go to all communities no matter how blue they are, show up often, build relationships, and advance our proposals on education, upward economic mobility, housing, mental health, public safety, and more. This means making sure people know what we stand for, and not just what we are against."