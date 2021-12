Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is slamming President Joe Biden over the latest jobs report.

In a Friday tweet, McDaniel wrote: "350,000 FEWER jobs were created last month than expected. Biden’s big government socialism doesn’t work!"

The Hill reported the U.S. economy added 210,000 jobs in November — less than half of the roughly 500,000 jobs economists had expected.

The Labor Department said there were far fewer new jobs reported in November than had been anticipated and that the unemployment rate had dropped from 4.6% in October to 4.2% in November.