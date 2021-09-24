RNC Chief McDaniel: Biden 'Putting America Last'

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel ripped into President Joe Biden on Friday saying many of those who voted for him "are having serious buyer’s remorse."

Her comments came in a morning tweet. She wrote, "New polling shows many Biden voters are having serious buyer’s remorse. No surprise, Biden keeps putting America last!"

The reference to "putting America last" appears to be a play-on-words on former President Donald Trump’s slogan "America First."

She did not mention what polls she was specifically citing in her tweet.

But a Rasmussen Reports poll, released on Thursday, showed Trump would be a shoo-in over Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris if the next election were held now. One in five Democrats said they would vote for Trump today.

Trump in head-to-head matchups with Biden or Harris would win by double-digit margins; 51% to 41% over Biden and 52% to 39% over Harris.

A Gallup Poll, published Wednesday, showed Biden’s approval rating fell to a record low 43%.

Biden's approval is down six points since August and 13 points since June, and his approval is under water for the first time in the poll's history, as 53% disapprove for a net 10-point disapproval.