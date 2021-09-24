×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Joe Biden | mcdaniel | biden | polling | trump

RNC Chief McDaniel: Biden 'Putting America Last'

RNC Chief McDaniel: Biden 'Putting America Last'
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaks during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters on Nov. 9, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 24 September 2021 10:02 AM

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel ripped into President Joe Biden on Friday saying many of those who voted for him "are having serious buyer’s remorse."

Her comments came in a morning tweet. She wrote, "New polling shows many Biden voters are having serious buyer’s remorse. No surprise, Biden keeps putting America last!"

The reference to "putting America last" appears to be a play-on-words on former President Donald Trump’s slogan "America First."

She did not mention what polls she was specifically citing in her tweet.

But a Rasmussen Reports poll, released on Thursday, showed Trump would be a shoo-in over Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris if the next election were held now. One in five Democrats said they would vote for Trump today.

Trump in head-to-head matchups with Biden or Harris would win by double-digit margins; 51% to 41% over Biden and 52% to 39% over Harris.

Gallup Poll, published Wednesday, showed Biden’s approval rating fell to a record low 43%.

Biden's approval is down six points since August and 13 points since June, and his approval is under water for the first time in the poll's history, as 53% disapprove for a net 10-point disapproval.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel ripped into President Joe Biden on Friday saying many of those who voted for him "are having serious buyer's remorse...
mcdaniel, biden, polling, trump
200
2021-02-24
Friday, 24 September 2021 10:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App