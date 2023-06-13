McConnell Mum on Trump Charges, Potential Endorsement

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Tuesday said he would have no comments on former President Donald Trump’s burgeoning legal problems.

The Senate minority leader said he planned to stay out of the 2024 GOP presidential primary completely as the party looks to choose a champion to try to unseat President Joe Biden.

McConnell declined to say if he'd back Trump if Trump is the party’s presidential nominee, nor would he address the allegations laid out in the 37-count indictment the Justice Department brought against Trump last week. Trump pleaded not guilty to the counts in Miami on Tuesday afternoon; the charges span some seven federal laws.

“I’m just simply not going to comment on the candidate,” McConnell said when quizzed about potentially supporting Trump, The Hill reported. The former majority leader said the Republican presidential primary, with its growing list of candidates, will grind on for roughly another year.