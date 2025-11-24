Mitch McConnell: Appeasing Russia Won't Bring Peace

Appeasing Russia will not bring peace, former Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said in harsh criticism of an emerging U.S.-brokered deal to end the war in Ukraine.

The Kentucky senator posted on X Sunday night: "@POTUS is right that [former President Joe] Biden's weakness emboldened enemies like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.

"But those who think pressuring the victim [Ukraine] and appeasing the aggressor will bring peace are kidding themselves."

McConnell, who is chair of the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, asked: "Which difficult concessions are we pressing Russia to make? How does limiting Ukraine's defenses against future aggression increase the likelihood of enduring peace?"

The senator stressed that "the price and stability of peace matters, and our credibility is on the line. Allies and adversaries are watching: Will America hold firm against aggression or will we reward it?"

Under the emerging deal, Russia would receive recognition for its control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions — as well as Crimea, which it annexed in 2014 — and would keep the areas in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia that it now controls, The Hill reported. In addition, Ukraine would have to reduce the size of its army, NATO troops would be forbidden from deploying to Ukraine, and Kyiv would not be allowed to expand its alliance with NATO. McConnell also slammed the emerging deal in a statement Friday, writing that "Putin has spent the entire year trying to play President Trump for a fool. "If administration officials are more concerned with appeasing Putin than securing real peace, then the president ought to find new advisors. "Rewarding Russian butchery would be disastrous to America's interests."