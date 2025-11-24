Mitch McConnell: Appeasing Russia Won't Bring Peace

Appeasing Russia will not bring peace, former Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said in harsh criticism of an emerging U.S.-brokered deal to end the war in Ukraine.
The Kentucky senator posted on X Sunday night: "@POTUS is right that [former President Joe] Biden's weakness emboldened enemies like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.
"But those who think pressuring the victim [Ukraine] and appeasing the aggressor will bring peace are kidding themselves."
McConnell, who is chair of the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, asked: "Which difficult concessions are we pressing Russia to make? How does limiting Ukraine's defenses against future aggression increase the likelihood of enduring peace?"
The senator stressed that "the price and stability of peace matters, and our credibility is on the line. Allies and adversaries are watching: Will America hold firm against aggression or will we reward it?"
Brian Freeman ✉
Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.
