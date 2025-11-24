WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: mcconnell | trump | russia | peace | ukraine

Mitch McConnell: Appeasing Russia Won't Bring Peace

By    |   Monday, 24 November 2025 10:58 AM EST

Appeasing Russia will not bring peace, former Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said in harsh criticism of an emerging U.S.-brokered deal to end the war in Ukraine.

The Kentucky senator posted on X Sunday night: "@POTUS is right that [former President Joe] Biden's weakness emboldened enemies like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.

"But those who think pressuring the victim [Ukraine] and appeasing the aggressor will bring peace are kidding themselves."

McConnell, who is chair of the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, asked: "Which difficult concessions are we pressing Russia to make? How does limiting Ukraine's defenses against future aggression increase the likelihood of enduring peace?"

The senator stressed that "the price and stability of peace matters, and our credibility is on the line. Allies and adversaries are watching: Will America hold firm against aggression or will we reward it?"

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Appeasing Russia will not bring peace, former Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said in harsh criticism of an emerging U.S.-brokered deal to end the war in Ukraine that he posted on X Sunday night.
mcconnell, trump, russia, peace, ukraine
268
2025-58-24
Monday, 24 November 2025 10:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved