McConnell: 100 Percent Focused on Opposing Dems, Not Cheney

While the Republican in-fighting on Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., rages in the House, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., refused to get involved and instead said his focus is on opposing Democrats and not fellow Republicans.

Asked if would try to help Cheney keep her leadership spot as the No. 3 in the House GOP, McConnell told reporters in Kentucky: "100% of my focus is on stopping this new administration," The Hill reported.

"I think the best way to look at what this new administration — the president may have won the nomination, but Bernie Sanders won the argument," McConnell said of Biden's first 100 days of moves that were more in line with progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., than the moderate Democrat platform he ran on.

McConnell rebuked it as Biden's "bait-and-switch," tweeting at the end of April:

"President Biden hasn't tried to do anything remotely moderate. He ran as a moderate, but everything he's recommended is far left. Think of it as the Biden bait-and-switch. Bernie Sanders is really happy."

McConnell also pivoted off a question about the 2020 presidential election fraud, repeating, "100% of my focus is on standing up to this administration," noting the entire Senate GOP is focused on opposing Biden's massive spending and social-program pushes.

"What we have in the U..S. Senate is total unity from Susan Collins to Ted Cruz in opposition to what the new Biden administration is trying to do to this country," McConnell added.

But some might note the lack of standing up for Rep. Cheney is in itself a potential shift for McConnell.

"Liz Cheney is a leader with deep convictions and the courage to act on them," McConnell said in response to efforts to remove her from House GOP leadership earlier this year over her support for impeachment of former President Donald Trump. "She is an important leader in our party and in our nation. I am grateful for her service and look forward to continuing to work with her on the crucial issues facing our nation."

Trump-backing Republicans are pushing Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., as a candidate for the House GOP Conference Chairwoman post, now that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and House GOP Whip Steve Scalise, R-La. — No. 1 and No. 2 among the House GOP — both support Cheney being removed from leadership.

Trump continued his attacks on Cheney as a "warmonger" in a statement posted on his Save America PAC website:

"Warmonger Liz Cheney, who has virtually no support left in the Great State of Wyoming, continues to unknowingly and foolishly say that there was no Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election when in fact, the evidence, including no Legislative approvals as demanded by the U.S. Constitution, show the exact opposite.