Amid Leadership Challenge, McConnell's Fund Pledges $14M to Georgia

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's super PAC is sending upwards of $14.2 million to Georgia for Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker amid the state's runoff election.

The Kentucky Republican's Senate Leadership Fund told Fox News that the advertisements would specifically target Georgia's incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and air on television, digital, and radio.

"SLF is all-in on electing Herschel Walker to the Senate. This air assault — along with our previously-announced ground game — shows we are pulling out the stops to win in Georgia and beat the Democrats," SLF President Steven Law stated.

McConnell's move comes after the SLF reportedly sent $2 million to the state for enhanced turnout operations last week, a first for the group.

It also follows a major feud with the National Republican Senatorial Committee and its chairman, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, who revealed his intentions to challenge McConnell for the GOP leader position on Tuesday.

Law fueled the proxy war earlier in the day, writing on Twitter that "good committees raise enough so that they don't have to steal from their candidates." He was quickly met with a stark rebuke from NRSC spokesman Chris Hartline.

"The NRSC is coordinating closely with Herschel's campaign on digital fundraising. We're raising money directly into his campaign and into the building to spend in GA (we've been on the air since last week)," Hartline responded. "SLF still isn't up on the air. We look forward to you guys joining us."

Law later shot back at a Scott adviser criticizing the lack of Walker ads during Monday Night Football in Georgia, claiming that the NRSC's "TV buy was barely 350 GRP [gross rating points] in ATL [Atlanta]."

"But don't worry little buddy — we're used to covering for you," he added.

Although the pair's feud has become public since Scott and McConnell's leadership competition, evidence suggested throughout the midterm elections that a rift was growing.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Hartline claimed that McConnell's fund spent months "constantly trashing our candidates publicly and privately, and telling donors not to give to us or our campaigns."