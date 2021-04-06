McConnell Suggests 'Serious Consequences' Await Big Businesses Boycotting Georgia

There will be "serious consequences" for "economic blackmail" by corporations boycotting Georgia over its new election law, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is warning — and that may include tit-for-tat boycotts.

McConnell alleges there's a "coordinated campaign by powerful and wealthy people to mislead and bully the American people," referring to companies like Delta Air Lines, Coca-Cola, and Major League Baseball speaking out against a law Democrats have condemned as voter suppression.

Those corporations are "behaving like a woke parallel government," and could "invite serious consequences" if they "become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country."

"Our private sector must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex. Americans do not need or want big business to amplify disinformation or react to every manufactured controversy with frantic left-wing signaling," McConnell said in a statement Monday, CNN reported, adding that "it's jaw-dropping to see powerful American institutions not just permit themselves to be bullied, but join in the bullying themselves."

At an event in his home state on Monday, McConnell said he "found it completely discouraging to find a bunch of corporate CEOs getting in the middle of politics,” CNN reported. "My advice to the corporate CEOs of America is to stay out of politics."

Former President Donald Trump has called for a boycott of the boycotting big businesses.

"For years, the Radical Left Democrats have played dirty by boycotting products when anything from that company is done or stated in any way that offends them. Now they are going big time with WOKE CANCEL CULTURE and our sacred elections," Trump said in a statement released by his office on Saturday.

"It is finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back—we have more people than they do — by far! Boycott Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS, and Merck."

Some fans aren't happy either, the Associated Press reported.

Lorre Sweetman, in Kahului, Hawaii, said it was a poor move by MLB, and accused it of having "caved to pressure without considering the message this sends to fans who just want to enjoy the game and support their team."

"We need to take politics out of sports," she said.

Dick Pagano, a baseball fan in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, said he won’t watch or attend any pro baseball this year. "They shot themselves in the foot," he said.

The Georgia law — passed March 25 by the GOP-controlled legislature and signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, R — puts in place new restrictions on voting and comes after Trump railed about his loss in November.

Some of the provisions of the new Georgia law include restrictions on mail-in voting, creation of a hotline for "illegal election activities," new voter ID requirements, limits on mail-in ballot drop boxes, and allows the legislature more control over elections and election officials.

"Congratulations to Georgia and the Georgia State Legislature on changing their voter Rules and Regulations," Trump said in a statement the day after its passage. "They learned from the travesty of the 2020 Presidential Election, which can never be allowed to happen again. Too bad these changes could not have been done sooner!"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.