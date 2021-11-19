McConnell: The House Didn't Listen to 'The People'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Friday slammed President Joe Biden and Democrats after the House voted to pass the $2 trillion social spending bill.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

"Ninety percent of Americans are worried about inflation, but House Democrats just voted to let Washington D.C. print, borrow, and spend trillions more," the senator said in a statement.

"Our economy is shaky, but House Democrats just voted for historic tax hikes that would drain hundreds of billions of dollars out of U.S. industries and kill American jobs.

"House Democrats pay lip service to economic fairness, but they just voted for a plan that combines tax hikes for the middle class with massive tax cuts for blue-state millionaires. In 2023, their plan would give net tax cuts to fewer than 4% of families who make between $50,000 and $100,000, but to more than 67% of households making between $500,000 and $1 million.

Without naming individual House members, McConnell criticized "moderate" Democrats for pretending to care about "deficits and budget gimmicks."

"But even though nonpartisan referees had to swallow most of the Democrats’ dishonest accounting tricks, they still proved this bill is not paid for," he said. "It would increase the national debt by about $800 billion just over the first five years, just as families are fighting inflation. But the ‘moderates’ fell in line anyway.

"Americans never asked for the culture-warrior HHS secretary who got famous by suing religious groups to be given sweeping new power over childcare. Americans never asked for prescription drug socialism that will leave us with fewer new drugs and treatments, literally costing lives.

"Americans never asked for radical anti-energy policies that would make gas and heating even more expensive and increase our dependence on Russia and China."

He said polls and election results this month showed House Democrats that they should "back away" from this.

"But the House listened to President Biden and Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi, instead of the people," he said.

"Now only a few Senate Democrats can protect American families from these radical and painful policies. It is up to them to kill this bill."

The House vote came after Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke for a record-setting 8-1/2 hours starting late Thursday night in remarks cataloging a list of Republican grievances — some related to the bill and some not — while at times shouting over Democrats in the House who were openly dismissive.