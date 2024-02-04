×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mcconnell | border | deal | biden

McConnell Supports Senate Border Deal

By    |   Sunday, 04 February 2024 08:34 PM EST

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., released a statement Sunday in support of a bipartisan bill dealing with immigration and border security.

"For three years, the American people have endured both a border crisis and the open-borders agenda that caused it," McConnell's statement opens.

"President Biden's campaign promise to welcome illegal aliens at the border overwhelmed a broken asylum system that unified Republican government had tried desperately to fix in the face of Democrat obstruction. His Administration took away critical tools like 'Remain in Mexico' and strong enforcement priorities that CBP [U.S. Customs and Border Protection] and ICE [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] had relied on to stem the tide of illegal arrivals," he said, adding that the administration's "refusal to secure the border created an unprecedented crisis, and the urgent humanitarian and security consequences affect every state."

McConnell continued, "It is time to force the President to start cleaning up his mess and equip future leaders with a system that works and new emergency tools to restore order. I am grateful to Senator [James] Lankford [, R-Okla.] for working tirelessly to ensure that supplemental national security legislation begins with direct and immediate solutions to the crisis at our southern border.

"America's sovereignty is being tested here at home, and our credibility is being tested by emboldened adversaries around the world. The challenges we face will not resolve themselves, nor will our adversaries wait for America to muster the resolve to meet them. The Senate must carefully consider the opportunity in front of us and prepare to act," the statement concludes.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., released a statement Sunday in support of a bipartisan bill dealing with immigration and border security.
mcconnell, border, deal, biden
261
2024-34-04
Sunday, 04 February 2024 08:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved