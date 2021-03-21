McCaul: Border Crisis Could Be Solved by Return to Trump Policies

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s attempt to fault former President Donald Trump for creating the current immigration surge at the southern border — saying Trump’s policies would solve the crisis.

In an interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” McCaul refuted claims by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that there was a plan to end the massive influx.

“They've created the crisis. [Mayorkas] says he has a plan. I haven't seen a plan,” McCaul said. “They talk about humane conditions, humanitarian. They have created a humanitarian crisis… The messaging is that if you want to come, you can stay.”

McCaul blasted the Homeland Security chief’s message urging migrants not to come to the border.

“When Mayorkas says ‘we're not saying don't come at all, just don't come,’ [it’s] very irresponsible rhetoric,” he said. “And now, in his words, we have the greatest — well, not crisis, because he won't call it that — in 20 years.”

According to McCaul, a return to Trump immigration policies is the best solution.

Since Presiden Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, the U.S. has seen a dramatic spike in the number of people encountered by border officials. There were 18,945 family members and 9,297 unaccompanied children encountered in February — an increase of 168% and 63%, respectively, from the month before, according to the Pew Research Center. That creates an enormous logistical challenge because children, in particular, require higher standards of care and coordination across agencies.

Among the reasons for the surge: thousands of Central American migrants already stuck at the border for months and the persistent scourge of gang violence afflicting Northern Triangle countries — Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

“Traffickers know they can take children from Central America, extort the families, exploit the children on the dangerous journey back to the United States,” he said. “And they're calling back home saying, ‘hey, we got in.’ So until this policy changes, I would urge the administration to revisit the migrant protection protocols. This worked, and it was very effective.”

“We got to return to this political asylum issue and have them apply in the country of origin or in Mexico,” he added.

Failing that, he said, “I predict a million people trying to get into this country by the summertime.”

As migrants surge at the U.S.-Mexico border, Biden’s administration has been caught on its heels and is now scrambling to manage a humanitarian and political challenge that threatens to overshadow its ambitious agenda.

Administration officials say Biden inherited an untenable situation that resulted from what they claim was Trump’s undermining and weakening of the immigration system.

But with Congress pivoting to taking up immigration legislation, images and stories from the border have begun to dominate the headlines, distracting from the White House’s efforts to promote the recently passed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

The White House has steadfastly refused to call the situation a “crisis,” leading to a Washington battle over the appropriate description of the tense situation. Career immigration officials had warned there could be a surge after the November election and the news that Trump's tough policies were being reversed.

In the first days of his term, Biden acted to undo some of Trump’s measures, a rollback interpreted by some as a signal to travel to the United States. While the new administration was working on immigration legislation to address long-term problems, it didn’t have an on-the-ground plan to manage a surge of migrants.

“We have seen large numbers of migration in the past. We know how to address it. We have a plan. We are executing on our plan and we will succeed,” Mayorkas said. But, he added, “it takes time” and is “especially challenging and difficult now” because of the Trump administration's moves. “So we are rebuilding the system as we address the needs of vulnerable children who arrived at our borders.”

Officials are trying to build up capacity to care for some 14,000 migrants now in federal custody — and more likely on the way. Critics say the administration should have been better prepared.

Material from Newsmax wire services was used in this story.

