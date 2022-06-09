×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mccarthy | pelosi | mcconnell | jan. 6

McCarthy: GOP Probe Into Jan. 6 Seeks Info from McConnell

McCarthy: GOP Probe Into Jan. 6 Seeks Info from McConnell
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) speaks during a news conference after a closed-door lunch meeting with Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol on June 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty)

By    |   Thursday, 09 June 2022 04:51 PM

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters on Thursday that the Republican counter-inquiry into the events surrounding the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, will ask Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for information about Capitol security.

McConnell, who was majority leader at the time of the attack, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., held authority over the sergeants at arms for their respective chambers.

Reporters asked McCarthy on Thursday if McConnell would be subject to the same line of questioning about the incident as Pelosi, who House Republicans have blamed for the violence.

"Yes," said McCarthy.

"We’d like to get to the bottom of why this Capitol was so ill-prepared. There’s reports that — was offered National Guard as early as Jan. 2. We do not know why they weren’t here," he added. "We’d like to know the bottom of why they weren’t here."

McCarthy previously said that "on Jan. 6 these brave officers were put into a vulnerable and impossible position because the leadership at the top failed."

At the time, McCarthy and other members of the GOP panel refused to answer reporters’ questions about whether or not McConnell held the same level of responsibility as Pelosi, according to The Hill.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters on Thursday that the Republican counter-inquiry into the events surrounding the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, will ask Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for information about Capitol security.
mccarthy, pelosi, mcconnell, jan. 6
204
2022-51-09
Thursday, 09 June 2022 04:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved