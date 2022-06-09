McCarthy: GOP Probe Into Jan. 6 Seeks Info from McConnell

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters on Thursday that the Republican counter-inquiry into the events surrounding the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, will ask Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for information about Capitol security.

McConnell, who was majority leader at the time of the attack, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., held authority over the sergeants at arms for their respective chambers.

Reporters asked McCarthy on Thursday if McConnell would be subject to the same line of questioning about the incident as Pelosi, who House Republicans have blamed for the violence.

"Yes," said McCarthy.

"We’d like to get to the bottom of why this Capitol was so ill-prepared. There’s reports that — was offered National Guard as early as Jan. 2. We do not know why they weren’t here," he added. "We’d like to know the bottom of why they weren’t here."

McCarthy previously said that "on Jan. 6 these brave officers were put into a vulnerable and impossible position because the leadership at the top failed."

At the time, McCarthy and other members of the GOP panel refused to answer reporters’ questions about whether or not McConnell held the same level of responsibility as Pelosi, according to The Hill.