McCarthy Slams Dems in New Ad

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in a new ad, is blasting Democrats for their "one-party rule" and calling on Americans to "fire" House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

The ad premiered on Fox News' "Hannity" on Monday and was detailed in a report by the Washington Examiner.

"One-party rule," McCarthy says in the ad. "What has one year of Democrat control of Washington given us?

"Shortages, inflation, crime, chaos, division, and failure. One party, one year. I’m Kevin McCarthy. Together we can stop Joe Biden’s disastrous agenda. We can end one-party rule, fire Nancy Pelosi, and take our country back. Go to FirePelosi.com to join our fight."

The FirePelosi site offers people a way to sign up and donate to the effort to remove Pelosi as speaker.

The form on the site reads: "Nancy Pelosi is a disgrace. Add your name to Fire Pelosi."

In an interview with Sean Hannity, McCarthy ripped President Joe Biden: "Had Joe Biden done nothing in office – literally gone to sleep – our country would be stronger," he said.

Last week Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed McCarthy "doesn’t have the votes" to become speaker if Republicans take back control of the chamber in the 2022 midterms.

The Georgia Republican spoke about McCarthy's future prospects while appearing on the latest episode of Rep. Matt Gaetz's "Firebrand" podcast.

"Right now, we know that Kevin McCarthy has a problem in our [Republican] conference," Green told Gaetz, R-Fla. "He doesn't have the full support to be speaker. I think there's a door open for a challenger."