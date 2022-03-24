McCarthy: Republicans Will Win More Than Five-Seat House Majority in 2022

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is confident that Republicans will win a House majority in November — and by a lot.

"We're going to win the majority, and it's not going to be a five-seat majority," McCarthy told Punchbowl News in an interview Thursday at House Republicans' annual retreat in Florida.

McCarthy has predicted for months that Republicans will flip the House in 2022 and the GOP has a lot of reasons to be confident.

For starters, the Democrats' majority is incredibly slim; Republicans need to win only five seats to regain control of the House.

The party in power usually loses seats in the midterm elections, and Democrats now control both chambers of Congress, as well as the White House.

In addition, President Joe Biden's job approval rating has hovered around 40% for months. According to RealClearPolitics, the last time it hit 50% was the middle of August.

While he wouldn't commit to a number, McCarthy did say the GOP's gains in November wouldn't match those of 2010, when the party flipped 63 seats in the House.

McCarthy said that one reason for that is because redistricting has left fewer competitive seats up for grabs. Republicans will thus have to compete in more liberal parts of the country.

"The play this time, there's fewer competitive seats in the old nature, so we're going to have to be winning seats in Democratic areas," he said.