Kevin McCarthy to Meet With Police Officers Injured on Jan. 6

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is set to meet Friday with Michael Fanone, the Metropolitan Police officer who was injured defending the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, The Associated Press is reporting.

The wire service attributed the information to two people familiar with the meeting. Also expected to attend is Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn and Gladys Sicknick, the mother of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

Sicknick died of a stroke after the Capitol breach on Jan. 7. Fanone suffered a heart attack and concussion while responding to the attack and Dunn was pepper sprayed and maced while protecting the Capitol.

The meeting with McCarthy will come after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced she will create a select committee to probe the Jan. 6 violent protest after Republicans blocked an independent commission to conduct the investigation.

She did not detail who will lead or serve on the panel, according to The AP.

McCarthy had opposed a bipartisan agreement on a commission to investigate the Capitol attack, saying it would be "duplicative and potentially counterproductive."

"Given the political misdirections that have marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the Speaker’s shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation," McCarthy had said in May.

The AP noted he did not comment after Pelosi announced she will appoint a select commission.

Fanone, Dunn, and Gladys Sicknick had pushed for an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 breach.

According to the wire service, Fanone has said for weeks that he wanted to sit down and talk with McCarthy. The private meeting with McCarthy is part of an effort to bring attention to the violence experienced on Jan. 6 and still win Senate approval of a bipartisan commission.