Rep. McCarthy: Dems Pushing for Voting Reform to 'Rig An Election'

Congress is back in session this week and even though COVID is spiking, schools are closing again, and the economy is crippled, the Democrats in the majority have one focus, and that's to change the election laws "to rig an election to give them an ability to win when they should not," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Sunday.

"It's over in the Senate, but you watch what they did last week when we were out," the California Republican said on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures." "They tried to politicize Jan. 6. Everybody believes Jan. 6 was wrong, beyond wrong."

But instead, the focus should be on securing the border, getting small businesses back to work, making the nation safer from crime, and "more importantly, what the Republicans have to offer, a parents' bill of rights," said McCarthy. "Let's make sure our parents have a say in our kids' education."

However, the voting reform legislation is the Democrats' "most important bill," he said.

"We stopped them in the last Congress, so it's sitting over in the Senate," said McCarthy. "The only way that they can pass it is to change the rules of the Senate, to change the filibuster. Fortunately, we have a few senators over there along with all the Republicans who believe that is wrong. That is where the emphasis needs to be, to be able to not let them break the system, to change the system when it comes to elections, and make it unfair in the process."

McCarthy also commented about a letter sent by House Administration Committee ranking member Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to demand that the House offices she controls stop obstructing Republicans' investigation into security vulnerabilities at the U.S. Capitol in the wake of last January's attacks.

"When you watch what Nancy Pelosi has done, she's politicized this process with not getting to the two main questions: Why was the Capitol so ill-prepared that day, and how do we make sure that never happens again," said McCarthy. "What Rodney is asking for here is the communications between the sergeant at arms and the speaker, [but] the speaker says that will not come forward."

Pelosi also appointed the special committee investigating the attacks, but "hand-picks" who is on the committee and denying information, said McCarthy.

But if Republicans win back the House, "we will have subpoena power, and we can hold people accountable to make sure the Capitol is safe," said McCarthy. "There are many places that we can hold this administration accountable to get the information that America needs and wants."

There are many other areas in which Democrats must be held accountable, including on the border, said McCarthy.

"This administration with one-party rule in one year has no accountability, and we will be able to hold them accountable and get America back on the right track," he promised.