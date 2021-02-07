McCarthy Reportedly Tried to Get Cheney for Apologize for Impeach Vote

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reportedly tried to get Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., to apologize for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Axios, citing two unnamed sources, reported Sunday that McCarthy’s request came before a House GOP conference meeting last Wednesday. Cheney chairs the committee. She refused the request.

According to Axios, McCarthy told Cheney hours before the caucus meeting that members wanted to hear her say that she was sorry, suggesting an apology could sway some of her opponents.

Cheney’s team believed she’d have at least 142 votes to keep her in her post, the news outlet reported. At the end of a four-hour meeting, Cheney won 145-61.

"Several members have asked me to apologize for the vote, they’ve asked my colleagues who also voted to impeach to apologize for the vote," Cheney said at the meeting, Axios reported.

“I cannot do that. It was a vote of conscience. It was a vote of principle — a principle on which I stand and still believe."

Cheney is now looking to take advantage of her heightened profile, and on Monday is expected to hold a virtual fundraising event, Axios reported, citing a copy of an invitation.

On Sunday, Cheney told “Fox News Sunday” that Republicans “should not be embracing” Trump.

“People have been lied to," Cheney said. "President Trump, for months leading up to January 6th, spread the notion that the election had been stolen ... and people need to understand that."

The Wyoming Republican Party voted Saturday to censure her over the Trump impeachment vote. She also retains numerous critics in the Freedom Caucus and national Republican circles, Axios reported.

