McCarthy Demands Biden Apology for 'Semi-Fascism' Remarks

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy demanded that President Joe Biden apologize for his comments comparing "extreme MAGA" Republicans to "semi-fascism" on Thursday.

Visiting Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, the California Republican called out the president Thursday before his prime-time address later in the evening while continuing to push the message of a red wave come November.

"President Biden has chosen to divide, demean and disparage his fellow Americans — Why? Simply because they disagree with his policies," McCarthy told a crowd. "That is not leadership.

"When the president speaks tonight at Independence Hall, the first lines out of his mouth should be to apologize for slandering tens of millions of Americans as 'fascists,'" he added.

McCarthy suggested that Biden's statement last week was emblematic of a broader inability of congressional Democrats and the administration to understand the plight of average Americans.

"What is clear to me and clear to you is that Washington and the White House aren't listening. They just don't get it," McCarthy said. "Our best days are ahead of us, not behind us. Our nation can flourish again, and under a new historic Republican majority, it will."

The minority leader condemned the politicization of the Department of Justice and FBI following its search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this month and new reports of collusion with Big Tech.

"Joe Biden often says our democracy is under threat. He's right, but not for the reason he thinks," he said. "Joe Biden and a politicized DOJ launched a raid on the home of his top political rival, Donald Trump. That is an assault on democracy."

McCarthy's visit to Scranton also comes with the anticipation that Pennsylvania will be a central swing state in 2022, with the Senate seat and several House districts within picking distance for the Republican Party.