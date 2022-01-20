Rep. McCarthy: Biden's America Not One 'We Desire'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday said President Joe Biden’s version of America is not wanted.

"This is not the America that we want," McCarthy said. "This is not the America we desire."

Calling Biden’s first year in office a year of "mistakes," the GOP leader said if the president had "literally done nothing in office, America would be stronger."

Inflation rose at its fastest pace in almost 40 years last month, the Associated Press reported, increasing prices for just about everything and undermining wage increases.

“We have not seen inflation like this,” McCarthy said.

Republicans say Biden shoulders some of the blame for skyrocketing inflation, arguing that the financial relief package he pushed through Congress last March added significant stimulus to an already strengthening economy.

“This was all created when they first passed $1.9 trillion dollars, when they said it was a COVID bill with only 9% went to it,” McCarthy said. “Now we’re starving to try to find any test kits or masks.”

COVID-19 test kits and high-quality face masks have been difficult to find in recent days, as supply chain woes have caused chronic product shortages.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Biden attempted to reassure the public that help was on the way, as his administration began distributing free COVID-19 test kits and N95 face masks.

"Some people may call what’s happening now a new normal," the president said. “I call it a job not yet finished. It will get better.”

But many health experts say the measures are too little, too late. Reuters reported that a day after Biden outlined plans to distribute 500 million at-home coronavirus test kits, Anne Rimoin, a UCLA professor of epidemiology, called testing a "critical tool" that the United States was "woefully" behind on.

McCarthy went on to say that recent trips to the grocery store have become exercises in frustration, as problems throughout the supply chain and omicron’s spread among workers have increasingly caused shoppers to leave empty-handed.

"We’ve got shelves in American grocery stores that are empty, and he tries to brag about what he’s done with the supply chain," he said.

Pointing to the midterm elections in November, McCarthy said the way forward is at the ballot box.

"In less than 291 days, we can do something different," he said. "We can set a new course for America, and that's what we're doing about Republicans being able to win back the majority."