McAuliffe Slams Trump Endorsement of Youngkin In Va. Gov Race

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe has accused GOP contender Glenn Youngkin of being closely linked to former President Donald Trump — and on Monday claimed a Trump endorsement proved it.

According to The Hill, McAuliffe, a former Virginia governor, said his Republican rival’s campaign “will close today just like it started: with Donald Trump.”

Youngkin “made his entire campaign about touting the Trump agenda,” McAuliffe said, The Hill reported — and has pointed to Youngkin’s statements on election integrity, rallies with individuals who attended the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, and his stands on education and abortion.

“The one thing Glenn has been upfront with Virginians is about his total allegiance and full embrace of Donald Trump’s agenda and dangerous lies,” McAuliffe said, The Hill reported.

While McAuliffe has aimed to tie Youngkin to Trump, the GOP candidate has sought to both win over Trump supporters and keep some distance from the former president, according to The Hill.

Youngkin said he was honored to get Trump’s initial endorsement, but the two did not appear together at a rally, The Hill noted. Trump was set to stump for Youngkin at a tele-rally Monday night.

Trump lost Virginia in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential races.

In Trump’s Monday endorsement, he said he and Youngkin “get along very well together and strongly believe in many of the same policies.”

“Get out and vote for a man who will be a great governor, Glenn Youngkin!” Trump wrote.

He also blamed the media for creating the appearance that the two men do not get along, citing ads that have aired on Fox News.

McAuliffe said Trump’s last-minute pitch is “nothing nothing but the culmination of a dangerous alliance to bring division, hate, and Trumpism to Virginia disguised in a fleece vest and khakis,” referring to the outfit Youngkin is frequently seen wearing on the campaign trail, The Hill reported.

He accused Youngkin of “running for governor for one person and one person only: Donald Trump.”

“Now, with less than 24 hours until Election Day, Trump is helping Glenn close his campaign and rewarding his total allegiance for the last eight months,” McAuliffe added, The Hill reported.

Youngkin is running 2 points ahead of McAuliffe in two of the latest polls of the tight race as of Monday, according to Real Clear Politics.

