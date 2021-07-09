Trump Trashes Virginia Gov. Candidate McAuliffe 'Political Hack'

Former President Donald Trump on Friday labeled Virginia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe a "political hack" in a searing denunciation of support for the critical race theory in teaching at some of the state’s public schools.

In an email statement to the Washington Examiner, Trump derided McAuliffe’s race against Republican Glenn Youngkin in November, predicting a GOP success.

"Wow, the numbers are really looking good for Glenn Youngkin in his race against Terry McAuliffe for Governor of Virginia," Trump said in the statement, the news outlet reported. "Glenn has been an incredible success and will truly Make Virginia Great Again. Rarely have I seen such enthusiasm."

He then pounced on McAuliffe’s long political history.

"Terry McAuliffe was a failed and unpopular Governor, whose only claim to fame was his relationship with Crooked Hillary Clinton — how did that work out?" Trump wrote, the news outlet reported.

"I knew McAuliffe well," added Trump, who was once a Democrat. "He accepted large campaign contributions from me, said only great things and would do whatever I wanted, until I ran for office. He was a political HACK!"

McAuliffe has referred to critical race theory controversies in Virginia as a "right-wing conspiracy" despite two school board fights over CRT teaching.

"That's another right-wing conspiracy," McCauliffe claimed, according to audio posted on YouTube. "This is totally made up by Donald Trump and Glenn Youngkin. This is who they are. It's a conspiracy theory."

Trump criticized the commonwealth likely in reference to the district battles between parents and executives.

"Virginia has so much potential but has been badly hurt by awful economic policy, terrible crime, and the worst education system promoting Critical Race Theory, etc.," he wrote to the Washington Examiner.

"But, Glenn will fix this immediately. He is a highly respected person, not just a figurehead like Virginia’s current and recent past Governors.

"If Virginia wants to open up and take advantage of its great and virtually unprecedented opportunity, Glenn Youngkin is the very successful businessman that will get them there!" Trump added.

The National Education Association voted during its annual assembly to support teaching critical race theory in K-12 schools, approving a "New Business Item" that, among other things, established a task force for developing a curriculum focusing more deeply on race.

McAuliffe has outlined his platform on his website, including tackling "systemic racism" in the state by "investing in Black-owned businesses."