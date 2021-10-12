McAuliffe: Youngkin Opposition to Critical Race Theory 'Racist Dog Whistle'

Critical race theory is a controversy made up by Republicans to divide people, and Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin’s campaign is pushing the “made-up” plan to “divide people,” Democratic opponent Terry McAuliffe said Tuesday during an appearance on MSNBC.

"He talks about critical race theory. He talks about having these parents meetings on critical race theory," McAuliffe said. "It really bothers me because it is a racist dog whistle."

McAuliffe, the former Democratic governor, made similar assertions in a Sunday interview where he suggested that critical race theory, defined by the Encyclopedia Britannica as the concept in which race is a socially constructed category ingrained in American law intended to maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, is made up by former President Donald Trump, Betsy DeVos and Youngkin.

"I really hate to see what Glenn Youngkin is trying to do to Virginia what Donald Trump did to our country," McAuliffe said. " I really hate to see the division, the hatred. We're putting these children in this horrible position. Let's just be clear. We don't teach critical race theory.”

Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter blasted McAuliffe’s claims.

"Terry McAuliffe mocks and demeans parents’ concerns instead of offering them solutions," Porter said, according to Fox News.

"Glenn Youngkin will restore excellence in our schools when he is governor by ensuring children are empowered to chase their dreams and taught how to think, not what to think."

"That is why Glenn Youngkin will give parents a voice in their children's education, will get the divisive political agenda of Critical Race Theory out of Virginia classrooms and institute a high-quality civics curriculum that celebrates our country, teaches both the good and bad aspects of American history, and brings people together around our common ideals of liberty and justice for all instead of pitting neighbor against neighbor based on their skin color," she continued.