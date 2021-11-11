×
Biden Administration Eager to Find Job for McAuliffe

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe speaks during his election night event at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner Hotel on Nov. 2, 2021, in McLean, Virginia. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 11 November 2021 07:41 AM

The Biden administration is looking to find a post for Terry McAuliffe, the Democrat who lost out to the GOP’s Glenn Youngkin in the race for Virginia governor, Punchbowl News is reporting.

The news outlet attributed its information to multiple high-level sources. It said that McAuliffe isn’t asking for a job and noted that all Cabinet positions are full.

Although talks with McAuliffe haven’t started yet, he is known to have numerous friends within the administration.

McAuliffe did not reply to Punchbowl’s request for comment.

His defeat in the governor's race is viewed as a barometer of the country's political direction heading into the 2022 midterm races, which will decide which political party will control Congress, as well as the future of President Joe Biden's policy agenda, Reuters had reported.

McAuliffe had attempted to tie Youngkin to former President Donald Trump during the campaign.

Youngkin will take over for Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat. Virginia law stipulates governors cannot serve consecutive terms. McAuliffe was governor from 2014 to 2018.

