Biden Administration Eager to Find Job for McAuliffe

The Biden administration is looking to find a post for Terry McAuliffe, the Democrat who lost out to the GOP’s Glenn Youngkin in the race for Virginia governor, Punchbowl News is reporting.

The news outlet attributed its information to multiple high-level sources. It said that McAuliffe isn’t asking for a job and noted that all Cabinet positions are full.

Although talks with McAuliffe haven’t started yet, he is known to have numerous friends within the administration.

McAuliffe did not reply to Punchbowl’s request for comment.

His defeat in the governor's race is viewed as a barometer of the country's political direction heading into the 2022 midterm races, which will decide which political party will control Congress, as well as the future of President Joe Biden's policy agenda, Reuters had reported.

McAuliffe had attempted to tie Youngkin to former President Donald Trump during the campaign.

Youngkin will take over for Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat. Virginia law stipulates governors cannot serve consecutive terms. McAuliffe was governor from 2014 to 2018.